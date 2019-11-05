Corentyne moneychanger fends off gunmen during home invasion

Six bandits, armed with high-powered weapons, were forced to abort a home invasion at midnight last Saturday after a Corentyne moneychanger opened fire on them.

It is suspected that at least one of the bandits was injured during the shootout since bloodstains were found on the veranda and a stairway.

Gordial Balram, 49, of Lot 48 Number 69 Village, Corentyne, who is also a rice farmer and minibus operator, told Stabroek News that just around midnight on Saturday he heard a loud sound coming from the back of his house. “I hear breaking sound and gunshot,” Balram, a father of three, said.