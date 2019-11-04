Gunmen use sledgehammer to enter Corentyne moneychanger’s house

Several armed men last evening attempted to rob a moneychanger at Number 69 Village, Corentyne and one of them may have been wounded.

Goordial Balram, 49, who is also a rice farmer and bus operator, explained to Stabroek News that just after midnight he heard gunshots at the back of the house.

He said that the men attempted to break in via the bathroom window on the upper flat of his house but failed to do so since the window was heavily grilled.

The men, after failing to enter through the window, then broke into the back veranda after which they used a sledgehammer to make a hole in the back wall of the man’s house.

Balram, a licensed firearm holder, then started to discharge rounds at the perpetrators.

It is suspected that of the gunmen was hit since bloodstains were seen on the back veranda and stairs of the house.

The men who were unable to steal anything escaped through a nearby dam.

The police have launched an investigation.