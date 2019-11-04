Those who died in the violence following Camp St jailbreak

For more than 15 years, the number of persons who died in the violence that followed the February 23rd, 2002 Camp Street jailbreak and the circumstances of their deaths have been the sources of heated disputation. As part of a public service journalism project to shed more light on that period, Stabroek News has compiled from its archives a list of persons killed between February 23, 2002 and September 2006, their photographs where available and basic facts surrounding their cases. This compilation of the deaths will be carried in the Stabroek News edition of Monday, November 11th, 2019. More details on each case will be carried online at www.stabroeknews.com. While there may likely be some deaths that might not have been recorded by the newspaper during the period, these would only be a small number.

Given the amount of work entailed, the project will continue at a later date up to the point of the death of Rondell `Fineman’ Rawlins on August 28, 2008. It is hoped that this record will aid in fact-based discussion of that period.