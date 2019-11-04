Bushy Park peacemaker hacked to death

A Bushy Park, East Coast Demerara (ECD) farmer was brutally chopped to death on Saturday night after he tried to calm a man who was allegedly on his way to attack another man.

The dead man has been identified as David Micah called ‘Big Mouth’, 40, a farmer of Lot 9 Bushy Park, ECD.

Police yesterday said that Micah’s attacker, a 20-year-old mason of Lot 1 and 2 Belmont, Mahai-cony, has been arrested and is presently in custody assisting with the investigation. According to a statement from the police, the suspect while at ‘Goat Bar’, which is located at Cottage, ECD, was involved in an altercation with a patron. During the altercation, the patron dealt the suspect several slaps causing him to get angry.