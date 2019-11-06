Bushy Park farmer died of chop wounds – autopsy

An autopsy has given the cause of death of Bushy Park, East Coast Demerara (ECD) farmer David Micah as multiple chop wounds.

The autopsy was performed yesterday morning by government pathologist Dr Nehaul Singh.

Additionally, Region Five Commander Yonette Stephens yesterday told Stabroek News that the police were still awaiting legal advice before moving forward with charges against the suspect. It is likely that the suspect, a 20-year-old mason of Lots 1 and 2 Belmont, Mahaicony will be charged today.

Micah, called ‘Big Mouth’, 40, a farmer of Lot 9 Bushy Park, East Coast Demerara, was fatally chopped about his body on Saturday night after he tried to calm his attacker, who was allegedly on his way to attack another man.

Police on Sunday said Micah’s attacker has been arrested and is presently in custody assisting with the investigation. According to a statement from the police, the suspect, while at ‘Goat Bar’, which is located at Cottage, ECD, was involved in an altercation with a patron. During the altercation, the patron dealt the suspect several slaps, causing him to get angry.

As a result, he rushed home and armed himself with a cutlass. He “was exiting his yard when he was confronted by the deceased, whom he [alleged] was armed with a knife and told him he will stab him up,” the police statement said. It added that the suspect then dealt Micah several chops about his head, fatally injuring him.