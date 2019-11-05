Coconut venture for 700 acres of Wales Estate land

Approximately 700 acres of the shuttered Wales Sugar Estate has been leased to the newly formed Amazonia Expert Services Limited (AESL) which has expressed the intention to enter the coconut industry.

Former Executive Director of the Caribbean Agricultural Research and Development Institute (CARDI), Dr. Arlington Chesney, who is a principal in AESL explained to reporters last evening that the company which is just about six weeks old intends to process coconut water and dried and grated coconut for a market in the Dominican Republic.

“We have been given a lease for the land and we are in the process of getting a lease for the processing facility,” he noted, explaining that the current lease which is for 20 years in the first instance carries an option for renewal.