Traffic Chief raps police drivers over speed

In the wake of a number of accidents, Traffic Chief Linden Isles has warned drivers of the Guyana Police Force (GPF) over speeding and the abuse of vehicles assigned to them.

According to a release yesterday from the GPF, Isles was speaking on Saturday at a special seminar held for the Force’s drivers from the 10 Regional Divisions inclusive of Headquarters at the Officers’ Training Centre, Eve Leary.

The release said that the seminar was in keeping with President David Granger’s call for a thorough assessment of how the recent fatal accident at Friendship, East Bank Demerara involving a police vehicle with siren and private car driven by a soldier occurred and how to prevent a recurrence. Five persons died in that crash.