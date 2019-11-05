Two accused now jointly charged with attempted murder of ‘Spoil Child’

Renard Caesar and LaShawn Lewis were yesterday jointly charged with attempting to murder ex-policeman Teon Allen and both were further remanded to prison.

Both men had been separately charged with the crime. However, the separate charges were withdrawn and a joint charge was instituted yesterday before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.

The charge now reads that on October 5th, at La Penitence Market, Georgetown, they both, in the company of others and with intent to commit murder, discharged rounds from loaded firearms toward Allen, called ‘Spoil Child.’