Paper committal proceedings for two accused in attempted murder of ‘Spoil Child’

Principal Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus yesterday announced that paper committal procedures would be used to decide on the charge against the two men accused of attempting to murder ex-policeman Teon Allen.

The joint charge against Renard Caesar and LaShawn Lewis, who are accused of attempting to kill Allen, called ‘Spoil child,’ states that on October 5th, at La Penitence Market, Georgetown, in the company of others and with intent to commit murder, they discharged rounds from loaded firearms toward Allen.

Caesar and Lewis, who were granted bail at their last hearing, have not been required to plead to the indictable charge.

The magistrate yesterday told Caesar and Lewis’ girlfriend, who stood in his absence in the courtroom due to his injuries, that she would be proceeding with the matter through a paper committal. She then told them that on February 11th, 2020, after advice from the Director of Police Prosecutions is sought, a decision would be made based upon the evidence provided to the court.

According to police, Allen was purchasing vegetables at La Penitence Market when a black car drove by and one of the occupants pointed at him. Three persons, including Caesar, who was armed with a gun, exited the car and discharged several rounds at Allen, who sought refuge after which Caesar and his two accomplices escaped. Caesar and Lewis were later arrested and charged.