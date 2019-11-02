No bail for paralysed accused in attempted murder of ‘Spoil Child’

LaShawn Lewis, who remains unable to walk after being wounded in a shootout at La Penitence Market last month, was yesterday charged with the attempted murder of ex-policeman Teon Allen, called ‘Spoil Child,’ and remanded to prison.

Lewis, a porter at Banks DIH, was not required to plead to the indictable charge, which alleges that on October 5th, 2019, while in the company of others at La Penitence Market, with intent to commit murder, he discharged a loaded gun at Allen.

The charge was read by Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.