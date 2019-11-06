Autopsy on charred remains inconclusive -local forensic lab may be used for DNA testing

An autopsy conducted yesterday on the charred remains suspected to be those of Colin Rodney Jr, the key witness in an ongoing murder case, was inconclusive, according to Crime Chief (ag) Michael Kingston.

Kingston told Stabroek News that while the autopsy could not determine the cause of death, samples were taken for DNA testing to determine whether the remains are indeed those of Rodney.

Kingston, however, could not say whether the DNA testing will be done here or if the samples will be sent overseas.