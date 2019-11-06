Assault rifle probe involving Trinidad AG’s children almost over

(Trinidad Express) The investigation into how the children of Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi’s were allowed to use the shooting range at Camp Cumuto, where they were photographed holding what appeared to be high-powered weapons, is almost at a close.

This was revealed by commissioner of police Gary Griffith yesterday during the weekly press briefing at the police administration building.

Griffith said that in keeping with his promise to “close all gates” or outstanding inquiries, within the next week or two, this matter, which dates to 2015, would be completed.

“We have almost come to the end of that investigation, and as I stated, I intend to close all gates one by one. I have no intention for the TT Police Service to be seen like we are trying to cover up, or that we are not doing our job. We will do our job. What I intend to again, very shortly within the next week or two this matter will be closed,” Griffith said.

However, Griffith was critical of the role of the Office of the Chief of Defence Staff (CoDS) of the Trinidad and Tobago Defence Force.

He said: “I am fighting enough wars. I have no intention to fight a war now with the TTDF. But this is totally unacceptable. As the CoP I am just bringing this to your attention. I will be writing to the third CoDS, and after three strikes, somebody will be out. Because we have asked for information which would assist us to deal with and close a matter, and it has not been provided. We will be writing to the third CoDS and we will be asking for the contents of that Board of Inquiry, and from there I give the assurance to the public that this matter will be closed one way or the other”.