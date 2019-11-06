Serene Mabaruma Green Park

On top of a hill at Hosororo, North West District, sits the Mabaruma Green Park that was constructed at a cost of a few million dollars to boost tourism in the community.

This newspaper stopped by on a Sunday afternoon and children were seen enjoying a game of ‘ready catcher,’ as their parents sat on the benches in the park monitoring them.

The park has been attracting a lot of attention from residents and visitors. But the road to get there is in a deplorable state. Acting Town Clerk, Maria Basheer said there are plans to fix the road.

The park, which was named after veteran Region 1 sportsman, Augustine Solomon, is located near the playground, where some youths were enjoying a game of football.

Inside the park that is enclosed with short white picket fencing are fruit and flower plants, lots of benches and light poles

that are powered by solar panels. There is a serene ambience with a beautiful view of the greenery around.

Nearby, is a washroom facility with the solar panels fitted on top of as well as a flat concrete house that was built for the caretaker.