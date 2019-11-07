Teen remanded over robbery of Brazilian on Carmichael St

A man was yesterday remanded to prison after he denied a robbery with aggravation charge at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.
Eighteen-year-old Jamal Hincks of Albouystown stood before Principal Magistrate Faith McGusty in her Georgetown Court-room yesterday when he was read a charge which stated that on November 3rd at Carmichael Street, Georgetown, he robbed Pedro Nascimento of a $100,000 cellphone, a $10,000 wallet and $1000 cash. The charge also stated that immediately before, during or immediately after the robbery, he used personal violence towards Nascimento.