Three wanted over Canje armed robbery

The police today issued wanted bulletins for three men in connection with an armed robbery on November 2nd on Zhou Chumia, the proprietor of a supermarket at No. 2 Village, Canje, Berbice.

The wanted men are Jason Isaacs, 30, whose last known address is 18 Bristol Street, East Canje Berbice; Ravindra Punwasie, 36, whose last known address is 12 Palmyra, East Canje Berbice and Doodnauth Bissoondyal, 22, whose last known address is 81 Coburg Street, East Canje Berbice.

Anyone with information that may lead to the arrest of the suspects is asked to contact the police on telephone numbers 333-5564, 333-2151, 3332152, 226-6978, 225-8196, 226-2870, 226-7065, 227-1149, 226-7065, 911 or the nearest police station.