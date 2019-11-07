Trinidad: Fake cops with fake squad car caught after robbery

(Trinidad Express) Fake police officers driving a fake squad car were arrested by real police officers in San Juan this morning.

At around 3.30a.m. officers from the San Juan CID, North Eastern Division Task Force, and Emergency Response Patrol responded to a report of a robbery progress at Silver Mill.



They intercepted a Toyota Rav 4 similar to the ones used by the police.

There were flashing blue lights attached to the front and back windshields of the vehicle.

The two men in the vehicle were also in police tactical uniforms.

One was armed with an AR15 rifle and a pistol.