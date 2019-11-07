Flood-hit Region Five farmers in desperate need of help

Dear Editor,

Agriculture not only provides food and raw material but also employment opportunities to a very large proportion of the population in Region #5.

The RDC Region # 5 Administration’s capital programme has in its budget 2019 a sum of fifteen million Guyana dollars for agricultural development in Region #5. The recent flooding of the Mahaicony communities was caused by the unbothered and inattentive attitude of the Regional Executive Officer Region #5 and Presidential Advisor Mr. Ovid Morrison to act on preventative measures to avoid such disaster. The flooding would have caused severe damage and losses for small farmers within the Mahaicony District. Farmers are in need of desperate help to prepare their lands for their next crop. The RDC Region #5 should use the monies allocated in the budget to help farmers with machinery, fuel, seed paddy and other agricultural items needed to help those farmers get back to their lands for crop production.

Yours faithfully,

Govind Singh

Former Deputy Regional Executive

Officer

Region #5