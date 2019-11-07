New Zealand defeats England

(ESPN) New Zealand pulled off a remarkable heist to defend 180 in the third T20I at Nelson, as England lost 5 for 10 in 18 balls after needing 42 off 5.2 overs with eight wickets in hand to lose by 14 runs.

After setting a score that looked something like par, primarily thanks to the impetus provided by Colin de Grandhomme’s 35-ball 55 in the middle overs, New Zealand’s bowlers proved expensive on a small ground, as Dawid Malan and James Vince accelerated through the middle overs to put England in pole position.

But after Eoin Morgan dragged the final ball of Mitchell Santner’s spell to deep midwicket, England only managed to hit one boundary in the final five overs of the innings to throw away a winning position and go 2-1 down in the five-match series.