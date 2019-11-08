Guyana, Suriname, French Guiana gearing to offer joint visitor experience

A joint effort that may yet be a most significant initiative by the Guianas to kick-start a tourism undertaking that will collectively benefit the three countries, Guyana, Suriname and French Guyana, got underway in Georgetown yesterday. Delegations from the three countries met at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre in Georgetown to fine-tune planning for the February 6th – 9th 2020 Tourism Expo of the Guianas event scheduled to be held here.

While Stabroek Business was unable to secure any details of the outcomes of the discourses amongst the delegations from the three countries, we learnt that yesterday’s meeting was expected to be followed by the official media launch of the Tourism Expo of the Guianas at the Marriott Hotel here in Georgetown. The launch, according to a Ministry of Business media release was expected to afford representatives of the tourism sectors in the three Guianas to make public arrangements for participation by the respective countries in the February next year event.