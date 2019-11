A Region One farmer, who is accused of attempted murder, was released on bail yesterday after he claimed his actions were in self defence.

Ronald John, 53, was not required to plead to the indictable charge that on November 2nd, at Five Miles, Kumaka, North West District, with intent to commit murder, he unlawfully and maliciously wounded Anthony Atkinson.

The charge was read by Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan in the George-town Magistrates’ Court One.