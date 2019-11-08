Striking Albion sugar workers maintain call for wage increase

Albion Estate sugar workers yesterday joined the protest for a wage increase noting that they have not received any since 2014.

The workers, who went on strike yesterday and protested in front of the Albion Estate, are also contending, that the cost of living has increased and as such they are in need of an increase to afford the cost of living.

McKenzie, a cane harvester for 28 years at the estate, said, “We are out here because of the wage increase, since 2014 we don’t have no increase, it’s …time now that the government should stick to this and make sure we get something.”