Trinidad: No Boeing 737 MAX 8s for Caribbean Airlines this year

(Trinidad Guardian) Caribbean Airlines will not be adding the Boeing Max 8 to its fleet next month.
But it has not yet made a definitive decision concerning adding the aircraft to its fleet in the future.
Communications manager for the airline Dionne Ligoure confirmed to Guardian Media that, “Caribbean Airlines’ international aviation consultants, attorneys and management are closely monitoring the situation and will take the required steps to continue to safeguard the airline, its customers and employees.”
However she confirmed no Max 8 will be added to CAL’s fleet in December.
The airline had held on its contractual arrangement to add the aircraft to its fleet after two Max 8s crashed within six months in Ethiopia and Indonesia respectively.
The Max 8 was grounded almost worldwide pending safety assessments and as of yet, has not been cleared to return to service.