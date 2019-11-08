Trinidad: No Boeing 737 MAX 8s for Caribbean Airlines this year

(Trinidad Guardian) Caribbean Air­lines will not be adding the Boe­ing Max 8 to its fleet next month.

But it has not yet made a de­fin­i­tive de­ci­sion con­cern­ing adding the air­craft to its fleet in the fu­ture.

Com­mu­ni­ca­tions man­ag­er for the air­line Dionne Ligoure con­firmed to Guardian Me­dia that, “Caribbean Air­lines’ in­ter­na­tion­al avi­a­tion con­sul­tants, at­tor­neys and man­age­ment are close­ly mon­i­tor­ing the sit­u­a­tion and will take the re­quired steps to con­tin­ue to safe­guard the air­line, its cus­tomers and em­ploy­ees.”

How­ev­er she con­firmed no Max 8 will be added to CAL’s fleet in De­cem­ber.

The air­line had held on its con­trac­tu­al arrange­ment to add the air­craft to its fleet af­ter two Max 8s crashed with­in six months in Ethiopia and In­done­sia re­spec­tive­ly.

The Max 8 was ground­ed al­most world­wide pend­ing safe­ty as­sess­ments and as of yet, has not been cleared to re­turn to ser­vice.