I now have online access to my Republic Bank account

Dear Editor,

With reference to my letter in yesterday’s Stabroek News headlined `Republic Bank failed to meet its schedule in relation to online access’, I’m obliged to advise that there was progress yesterday. I was able to make contact with a Ms Marino Sammy via telephone number 227-8191. Her responses to my queries were most helpful. (Not sure if her first name is correctly spelt).

I now have online access to my personal account. While online access to the accounts of the entity I’m employed by is still elusive, there is some progress.

Yours faithfully,

Gavin Houston