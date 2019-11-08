Hockey: Spartans blitz Old Fort 10-0

Georgetown Cricket Club [GCC] Spartans thumped YMCA Old Fort 10-0, when the Sunshine Snacks Junior Hockey Championship commenced on Wednesday at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall, Homestretch Avenue.

Abosaide Cadogan recorded a helmet trick in the third, seventh, ninth and 13th minutes of the U16 Girls Division, while Sarah Klautky added a brace in the sixth and 19h minute and Madison Fernandes netted twice in the 18th and 20th minutes.

Adding goals were Haley Carpenter and Madison Singh in the 12th and 16th minutes respectively. Also, SHC Supreme downed SHC Sensations 2-1. Carla Webb and Mariah Seegobin scored in the second and 13th minute. For the loser, L’Oreal Collymore netted in the 10th minute.