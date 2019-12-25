`Our Christmas is better than yours’ (Who says so?)

Comparison and comments by A.A. Fenty

The fifteen-year old fellow was actually finding out from his 66-year-old grandpa what grandfather’s Guyanese Christmas times were like.

The grandfather was very glad, even much pleased to oblige. (He had just treated his eager grandson to a varied, but much appreciated “combination”: boiled channa, apples and some ice-cream.) The amicable, sometimes revealing back-and- forth gyaff lasted for near to thirty minutes. In part because the grandad would burst into Christmas songs from time to time. Dutifully perhaps, Garfield the grandson tried his best to follow grandpa’s “tunes”. Many he – Garfield – knew not.

Nearing the end of the conversation grandson Garfield was tempted outright to declare that “today our Christmas-time seems better than your celebration, Grandpa.” But being a respectful well-brought up lad, learning to analyse, what he actually said was: “Man Gramps, these times we seem to have more exciting activities helping us to celebrate. Better enjoyment.”

Actually, the grandfather had “immersed”, submerged and disguised some High Wine in some beer. He therefore had become animated – just a bit – at the boy’s conclusion about “exciting” and better”.

So as briefly as he could, grandpa presented his grandson with a summarized flashback in word pictures and history, of Guyanese Christmases Past. For some interesting drama he invited Garfield to counter or compare activities, understanding.

Christmas then, Happiness now…

Grandpa: “Boy by Mid-December or before, people would draw penny-bank, box hand and collect bonus. For specific and extra Christmas shopping. After breaking-up de house, was time for varnishing and or polishing furniture and floors all wooden. Or putting down new linoleum”.

Garfield: “Linoleum? What’s that grandpa? Well I grow up seeing governments paying out increases and lots of workers earning back pay. Stores giving layaways and hire- purchase man.”

Grandpa: “Boy there is a word and condition called over- indulgence. Dat is when people overdo everything they shouldn’t. Christmas never mean hustling for what you don’t need. Craving and buying unnecessary things. In me day we satisfy we self with de lil extra yes. But we know material tings should not replace de spiritual.

After another swig from his “container”, grandfather explained that the forties–to- seventies Christmases saw the Guyanese working class making their own new furniture. “A PNC women’s group in the sixties taught members to make their own fruits for “Black Cake” and their own ham!”

“An by the spiritual I mean that all schools especially church schools – used to teach Christmas carols with their Nativity messages and the Christmas Story was told at Christmas Day and Old Years Night church services. Though I admit, as colonials we had too much Winter and Frostee and North Pole Father Christmas songs”.

Grandson Garfield: “Sad Gramps Sad! Now we have Caribbean and the Guyanese yuletide songs an – an concerts an…” But grandpa interrupted him vigorously: ”Gimme a break son. We had we own in – in – indigenous music. Original! Masquerade, steel band tramps, carol singing by choirs – from donkey carts and at yuh front door. Big bands for Christmas – time balls original! Y’all got pure recorded music only an, an de Jamaicans juss coming to sing nonsense! Notice I ain’t even talk about we local Christmas drinks! From pepper pot to garlic pork to wild meats and we local drinks and wines! Juss for de season!”

Grandson Garfield seemed to be tiring. In truth, he knew he couldn’t convince his grandfather that modern Christmas in Guyana with its technology and electronic everything and even more returning Guyanese who had migrated during the seventies/eighties; their barrels and remittance – all made his generation’s DOT.com- December season as joyful as bygone Christmases here.

“Combine! Combine! Be happy in the New Year!”

Strangely perhaps, the grandson, being much matured beyond his fifteen years, actually conceded that today’s Christmas produced too much irrelevant commercialism – “buying and selling” as Garfield put it. Even the boys’ and girls’ toys from his grandpa’s times did not promote the video–inspired violence so prevalent now.

So grandpa ended on a note of compromise and advice. After all he was now “merry”.

“Boy you all computer and internet can teach the best about the past. You can now quicker learn or question things like the Virgin Birth and the roles of Joseph, Mary and her Divine Son, the Messiah Jesus: So I say combine, combine! Let we make a combination of what was good in my time with your understanding now of the reason for the Christmas Season.

I suppose nothing wrong wid celebrating Baby Jesus wid technology, reggae and US dollars. Merry Christmas boy. And an oily successful New Year”!