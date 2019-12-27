Butcher expects Pride to play well

(Barbados Nation) One of the Barbados Pride cricket selectors expects the team to do very well in the upcoming Professional Cricket League regional four-day competition.

Roland Butcher, a former England Test cricketer, is confident about the team’s chances after observing the recent trial matches.

“I am seeing a good blend of experience and some very talented youth players. I would expect that Barbados should do very well this year but they will have to play very well because every team will be trying to win the competition,” he told NATION SPORT.

The 2020 first-class season will begin on January 9 with Guyana Jaguars defending the title they have won for the past five seasons.