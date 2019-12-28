Brazilian miner fined for overstaying

A Brazilian miner, who was apprehended at the border at Lethem after immigration officers discovered that there were several forged arrival and departure stamps in his passport, was fined when he appeared before a city court yesterday.

Two charges were initially read to Cicero Suarez but after the particulars of the charge relating to the forging of passport were discovered to be incorrect, that one was withdrawn.

The remaining charge stated that between September 12th and December 24th, at Kurupung, having been permitted to stay in Guyana from June 11th to September 11th, Suarez overstayed the time.