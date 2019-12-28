Jamaica: No leads in kidnapping of baby boy, but police not giving up

(Jamaica Observer) Investigators probing the kidnapping of baby boy Nyear Frank in October say, while there are no leads as to the whereabouts of the child, who is now three months old, they are actively trying to find him and those responsible for his disappearance.

“The investigation is still ongoing. Regrettably, we have still not been able to locate the baby, but the investigation is not dead; we are still earnestly trying to find the individual or the individuals involved in the kidnapping of this child,” a high-ranking police officer told the Jamaica Observer yesterday.

According to a report from the Half-Way-Tree police in early October, Nyear’s mother was walking with him along Rousseau Road in St Andrew when a motor car drove up with three men aboard. One of the men reportedly alighted the vehicle and forced Nyear and his mother into the motor car, before taking the child from the mother and shoving her from the vehicle.

Yesterday, the police said while the parents of the infant have been very co-operative with the investigation, Nyear’s whereabouts remain a mystery.

“Further to the information that was already out there, we have not gotten any further information in regards to the vehicle. We are aware of the make, model and type,” the police officer said, adding that they were unable to get the licence plate number of the vehicle, even though they are relying on video footage.

“We are earnestly trying to ensure that we get additional information to try and locate the child,” the Observer was told.

In the meantime, the senior cop said the police were not about to relent.

“There is always hope, there is always somebody who is going to slip up, there is always something that will be shared, something that will be shared in confidence, but oftentimes it gets back. I am hopeful that this child will be found,” the officer said.

The baby’s father, Nathaniel, says he is at the end of his tether.

“Christmas Day gone, Boxing Day gone, and New Year’s Day coming and I still don’t know where my child is, a tru yuh nuh know,” he lamented.

He admitted to being angry with the mother of his child and said he has since taken documents and everything for the baby from the mother, who does not reside with him. He also expressed frustration with the pace of the investigation and the flow of information.