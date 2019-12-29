PhotosInternational Year of the Indigenous LanguagesBy Stabroek News December 29, 2019 Scenes from the official launch of the International Year of the Indigenous Languages in Aishalton Village, South Rupununi, Upper Takutu-Upper Essequibo, Region 9A scene at Aishalton Village, South Rupununi, in January when International Year of the Indigenous Languages was launched locally by the Ministry of Indigenous Peoples’ Affairs and the University of Guyana to raise awareness of the consequences of the endangerment of Indigenous languages across the world, with a view to establishing a link between language, development, peace and reconciliation. (DPI photo)Comments
