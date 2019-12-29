Guyanese writers invited to apply for two-week UWI residency at St. Augustine

The Department of Literary, Cultural and Communication Studies (LCCS) of the University of the West Indies (UWI) has invited writers from Guyana to apply for a two-week residency at the St. Augustine Campus in Trinidad for the period March 15 to March 29, 2020

According to the invitation issued by the LCCS, up to two writers will be selected for the residency and will have access to the UWI library, including the West Indiana collection, and be able to work in the area reserved for researchers in West Indiana.

It added that they will meet with the MFA [Master of Fine Arts] Coordinator Dr Muli Amaye, and Vahni Capildeo, who will be on campus as writer-in-residence, as well as our MFA Creative Writing students.