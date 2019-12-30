Unwarranted attack on SN

Dear Editor,

Sorry to hear about the necessity for Stabroek News raising the price of its daily newspaper from $80 to $100 due to the unwarranted attack on the newspaper by the PNC-led APNU+AFC Government’s Department of Public Information.

I guess they are trying to break the newspaper in typical PNC fashion.

When the PNC does not get its way they normally turn to bullying tactics. We all saw this during the democratically elected PPP/C Government when the PNC was “protesting” everything under the sun.

Hopefully 2nd March 2020 will usher in a new phase in development for Guyana including the respect for press freedom.

Yours faithfully

Sean Ori