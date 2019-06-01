Carnivals of joy and misery

Guyana’s 53rd Independence anniversary and the second Guyana Carnival just ended. The Guyana Carnival included block parties, shows featuring foreign artistes like Machel Montano and Buju Banton, J’ouvert, a colourful costume parade and other events. Hotels were fully booked as many Guyanese who reside in the diaspora returned and some tourists also travelled for the festivities, many of which were held in Georgetown.

It is believed that the event will evolve in time and have a positive impact on the tourism industry.

While it is apparent that a section of the population has fully embraced and accepted the Guyana Carnival, there are many others who do not support it or are simply not interested. Consecutive days and nights of revelry are not what appeals to them or is not regarded as important…..