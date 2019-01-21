Guyana News

Lusignan mechanic dies in suspected hit-and-run

By Staff Writer
Brian Basdeo

A Lusignan, East Coast Demerara mechanic died in a suspected hit-and-run incident on the Linden/Soesdyke highway on Saturday and his family is calling on the police to conduct a thorough investigation.

The dead man has been identified as 21-year old Brian Basdeo of Grass Field, Lusignan, East Coast Demerara.

Stabroek News understands that at the time of the incident, Basdeo was returning home with his friends who had journeyed with him to the highway to pick up a car. The car was to be taken to his workshop…..

Around the Web

More in Guyana News

PNCR behind Granger for second term

Venezuelans held with grenades deny being ‘Sindicato’ members

By

Sophia shop owner fatally stabbed

Comments

Trending