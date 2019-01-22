Dr Fawcett Jeffrey new GPHC Director of Medical and Professional Services

Orthopaedic Surgeon Dr Fawcett Jeffrey has been appointed as the new Director of Medical and Professional Services (MPS) at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC).
Jeffrey replaces the former director of MPS, Dr Sheik Amir.
Meanwhile, acting Director of Medical Education and Nursing at GPHC, Dr Alexandra Harvey has been confirmed to the post….
There's more to this story. To unlock:
Subscribe Or
Try 1 week of unlimited access for $5. Or our most popular plan for just 27¢ a day.
The ePaper, iOS and Android apps are included.
Comments