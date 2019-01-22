Guyana News

Dr Fawcett Jeffrey new GPHC Director of Medical and Professional Services

By Staff Writer
Dr Alexandra Harvey, Director of Medical Education and Nursing (DPI photo)

Orthopaedic Surgeon Dr Fawcett Jeffrey has been appointed as the new Director of Medical and Professional Services (MPS)  at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC).

Jeffrey replaces the former director of MPS, Dr Sheik Amir.

Meanwhile, acting Director of Medical Education and Nursing at GPHC, Dr Alexandra Harvey has been confirmed to the post….

