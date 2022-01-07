New board appointed at GPHC

A new Board of Directors has been appointed for the George-town Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC), for the period January 1st, 2022 to December 31st, 2022. The Chairman of the Board is Dr. Leslie Ramsammy, Adviser to the Minister, Ministry of Health.

A release from the Ministry of Health said that the board held its first meeting on Wednesday at the GPHC Boardroom. The other members of the Board are:

Harryram Parmessar, Chartered Accountant, Parmesar Accountants

Malcolm Watkins, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Health

Dr. Amarnauth Dukhi, Head of Neurosurgery at GPHC, representing the Guyana Medical Association

Dr. Fawcett Jeffrey, Director of Medical and Professional Ser-vices, GPHC (ex-officio member)

Robbie Rambarran, Chief Exe-cutive Officer, GPHC (ex-officio member)

Dr. Emanuel Cummings, De-puty Vice Chancellor of Acade-mic Engagement, University of Guyana, representing UG

Cleopatra Barkoye, representing the Guyana Nurses Association

Dawn Gardener, representing the Guyana Public Service Union (GPSU)

Verna Adrian, representing the Ministry of Finance