Authorities report almost 1,000 new COVID-19 infections in one day

Close to 1,000 new COVID-19 infections were reported yesterday as health authorities have warned about a continuous rise in cases as the country is in its suspected Omicron surge.

This was disclosed by Health Minister, Dr Frank Anthony during his daily COVID-19 update where he confirmed that an increase was expected while informing that 967 new cases were reported after 3,226 tests were done. As a result the country’s active cases now stand at 3,481.

Giving a regional breakdown, he noted that 2,289 cases are in Region Four, 285 in Region Three, 374 in Region Six, 110 in Region Seven and 107 in Region Ten. “Most of them are mild or in a lot of cases there are people who are asymptomatic, [however] we expect the duration of disease to be a little bit shorter but we are monitoring them.”