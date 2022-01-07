Leonora Market vagrant succumbs to chop injuries

A vagrant who was chopped on Tuesday at the Leonora Market, West Coast Demerara, succumbed to his injuries while being treated at the West Demerara Regional Hospital.
The Guyana Police Force yesterday reported that the 30-year-old man who is a street dweller at Leonora, West Coast Demerara, was fatally chopped, allegedly by an identifiable man at the Leonora Market. The report added that on Tuesday at 7:10, the man who sleeps at the market, was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead while being treated.