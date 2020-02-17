Parika cyclist succumbs after accident

A day after Veyjai Idrogo, 37, of Lot 4 Parika, East Bank Essequibo, was involved in a motor vehicle accident on the De Kinderen Public Road, E.B.E, he succumbed to his injuries at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation.

Enquiries, police say, disclosed that on Saturday, February 15, 2020 about 03:00h, motorcar PWW 8179 driven by a 39-year-old resident of Leonora, West Coast Demerara was proceeding west along the southern carriageway of the road and was negotiating a turn when motor cycle CJ 4677 driven by Indrogo (deceased) which was proceeding east along the northern carriageway reportedly lost control and collided with the right side front of the car.

The cyclist who sustained injuries was taken to the Leonora Cottage Hospital in a semi-conscious state where he was treated and transferred to the West Demerara Regional Hospital; about 03:00h Sunday, February 16, 2020 he was transferred to the GPHC where he died two hours later.

A post-mortem is expected to be conducted this Wednesday.

The driver who passed a breathalyzer test was yesterday released on station bail. A further update will be given later.