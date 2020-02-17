Kaneville motorbiker dies in Diamond accident

The Police say they are investigating a fatal accident which occurred about 16:45h yesterday on the Diamond Access Road, East Bank Demerara, involving motor car PNN 3622 driven by a 44-year-old resident of Block ‘X’ Diamond Housing Scheme, E.B.D, and motor cycle CH 3342 driven by Calwin Nicholas, 26, of 407 4th Street, Kaneville, Grove, E.B.D and pillion rider Lotoya Kowes, 28 of 273 3rd Street Kaneville, Grove, E.B.D.

Enquiries, police say, disclosed that the car was proceeding east along the northern carriageway of the road whilst the motor cycle was proceeding west along the southern carriageway reportedly at a fast rate of speed. As the cyclist was in the vicinity of the M&M Snackette, the police say that he lost control of the cycle which began to skid and crashed into the right front wheel of the car which at the time came to a halt after the driver observed the “dangerous action” of the cyclist.

As a result of the impact, both cyclist and pillion rider who were not wearing safety helmets suffered injuries.

They were taken to the Diamond Diagnostic Centre where Nicholas succumbed to his injuries whilst receiving medical attention; the pillion rider who suffered minor injuries is presently warded at the said institution for observation.

A post-mortem examination conducted this morning revealed that the cyclist died from multiple injuries.

The driver of the car who passed a breathalyzer test, is in custody assisting with the probe.