GPL investing US$41 million in dual fuel generating sets for natural gas

In preparation for natural gas coming onshore in a few years, the Guyana Power and Light (GPL) has invested US$41 million in dual fuel generating sets that will produce 46 megawatts (MW) of power, which will be supplied and maintained by Finnish company Wartsila.

GPL will also be building a substation and adding requisite infrastructure to accommodate the generating sets and this is expected to cost an additional US$7 million.

“It is one the things that we have agreed to; that we will use a cheaper, cleaner source while we transfer to renewables,” Minister of Public Infrastructure David Patterson told Stabroek News.