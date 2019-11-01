More blackouts from GPL as fuel supply delayed

The Guyana Power and Light Incorporated (GPL) last night said that it is currently experiencing a shortfall in generation as a result of an inadequate supply of Heavy Fuel Oil (HFO) resulting from delays in deliveries by its contracted HFO supplier.

Consequently, it is operating some of its generating sets, which are dual fired, Heavy Fuel Oil (HFO) and Light Fuel Oil (LFO).

“Unfortunately, some of the generating sets are not achieving the expected output on the LFO. The reduced output from these generators has adversely impacted the company’s ability to reliably meet demand. GPL expects to receive supplies of HFO over the course of this weekend which will lead to an improvement in the situation”, a GPL release said.

GPL apologised for any inconvenience that may be caused to customers as a result of this temporary situation. The company said it will publish names of any areas that would be affected.