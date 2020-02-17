US-based businessman Edmon Braithwaite behind Hilton investment

United States-based Guyanese businessman Edmon Braithwaite is behind the US$ multimillion dollar Hilton Hotel at Ogle and other investments here and he believes that diaspora input in ventures ensures the holistic development of Guyana.

“He believes that having diaspora input with these foreign investments is best for the country because Guyanese will always have the interest and welfare of their country first as against a company just coming here to invest for the financial aspect,” a source close to Braithwaite’s company, Caribbean Marketing Enterprises Inc (CMEI), told Stabroek News yesterday.

Braithwaite has promised to this week discuss in detail investment plans he has been working on.