‘City of Ogle’ mooted

As the sod was turned yesterday for a US$100M investment on 20 acres of land at Ogle, NICIL announced that it was only part of a grand “City of Ogle” project spanning some 800 acres going all the way to Lusignan.

The East Coast area, according to the National Industrial and Commercial Investments Limited (NICIL), will have an AC Marriott Hotel, two other internationally-branded hotels, a specialty hospital in the form of a cardiology services centre and a housing development similar to the East Bank of Demerara Windsor Estates.

“The city of Ogle, we have actually tagged an area from Ogle to Lusignan for developmental drives. So it is over 800 acres…,” NICIL’s lead specialist Rachel Henry said yesterday.