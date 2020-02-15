CMEI to build two branded hotels at Ogle

This story is developing and will be updated.

A group of businessmen in the Caribbean Marketing Enterprise Inc (CMEI) are building two branded hotels on 20 acres of land at Ogle and a sod-turning ceremony will be held on Wednesday.

The announcement today by government holding company NICIL, comes on the heels of last week’s sod-turning for the AC Marriott at Ogle to be financed by Trinidadian businessman John Aboud.

It is expected that one of the two hotels to be built by CMEI will be a Hilton-branded one.

NICIL said that Caribbean Marketing Enterprise Inc. was incorporated on 24th April, 2017, under the Companies Act of Guyana 1991, (Chapter 89:01), with registered office at 199 Thomas Street, Kitty, Georgetown.

The company is owned, NICIL said, by a group of businessmen / investors who possess “vast experience and expertise in the fields of financial management, engineering and construction capabilities. Over the years they have successfully led their own companies and served on numerous boards as consultants in varied fields internationally”.

CMEI has secured twenty acres at Ogle. The project will include the construction of two branded hotels “uniquely positioned in a complex driven by solar power, therein consistent with Guyana‘s “green economy” vision. CMEI will construct the hotels in the 120-130 room range with world class amenities inclusive of a miniature golf course, clubhouse, entertainment centre, swimming pool, solar farm and green space allocation”. NICIL said that the land use has been divided as follows:

Solar Farm

7.5 acres

Club House / Entertainment Centre / Mini Golf Course

5 acres

Hotel #1 and supporting commercial

4 acres

Hotel #2 and supporting commercial

3.5 acres

One of the Directors of Caribbean Marketing Enterprises Inc and CEO of ERES, Mike Elliot, has built hotels for the world’s leading hotel brands including Hilton, Marriott, IHG, Choice and Hyatt, NICIL said.

They are currently concluding negotiations with hospitality partners for the two hotels at Plantation Ogle and other sites in Guyana.