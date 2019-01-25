A&E patients frustrated by new system, long wait at NA Hospital

Residents of Region Six for several weeks now have been complaining about the long waiting periods at the hospital before they are allowed to meet with a doctor for treatment. Others have stated that they are forced to return home with their aliments unattended to because they are physically unable to sit and wait for such a long period.

The new system which was recently implemented at the New Amsterdam Public Hospital’s emergency unit is frustrating patients since they now have to fill out a form describing their symptoms, and based on the form and no physical contact with the patient, the doctor on duty will then decide which is an emergency case and which is not.

Over the past two weeks, Stabroek News has been receiving complaints for persons throughout Region Six about the new system, which they lamented was one of the worst ever implemented at the public facility…..