Pact signed to enable APA to seek Swedish grant for indigenous land project

By Staff Writer
Minister of Indigenous Peoples’ Affairs Sydney Allicock (left) and Amerindian Peoples Association (APA), President, Mario Hastings signing the MOU. (DPI photo)

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed to facilitate the submission of a project proposal by the Amerindian People’s Association (APA) to the Swedish-based International Land and Forest Tenure Facility for assistance in land tenure security, among other things, in indigenous communities.

Minister of Indigenous Peoples’ Affairs Sydney Allicock and APA President Mario Hastings signed the agreement at the Ministry of Indigenous Peoples’ Affairs in the presence of Minister in the Ministry of Indigenous Peoples’ Affairs Valerie Garrido-Lowe and APA Project Coordinator Graham Atkinson and other ministry and APA officials…..

