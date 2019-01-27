Dissident group disappointed at date for Guyana Goldfields shareholders meet

A group of Guyana Goldfields Inc (GGI) shareholders – including its former Executive Chairman Patrick Sheridan – who are seeking to have the board of the Canadian company removed are disappointed that the meeting to address the matter has been fixed for May 22, months after the request.

Sheridan and the others had submitted their request for a shareholders’ meeting on January 2, 2019. In a statement on Wednesday, they noted that the shareholders meeting will be held 140 days after the request.

Feuding by shareholders has occurred just years after full production started at the Aurora gold mining site in Cuyuni, Region Seven in 2015 and also comes following a sharp drop in the company’s share price and a reprimand by the Environmental Protection Agency here about the unauthorized start to underground mining plans…..