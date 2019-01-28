Advice sought over Mon Repos family’s claim of police assault

More than a month after reports were made against police accused of invading the premises of a Mon Repos, East Coast Deme-rara family, injuring several persons during a row over music, the matter has been sent for legal advice.

Contacted for an update on the matter, Divisional Commander Calvin Brutus, recently told Stabroek News that the police have since wrapped up their investigation into the matter and the file was dispatched for legal advice, which will determine the way forward.

Krishna Ralph, owner of Krishna Ralph Establish-ment, a mechanic workshop situated at Lot 113 Block CC, Mon Repos, ECD, where the incident occurred, had related to this newspaper that he held a Christmas party on the evening of December 22 for his employees at his premises…..