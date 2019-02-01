Gov’t says to file appeal to CJ’s rulings

The Government yesterday said it noted and respects the rulings of the Chief Justice (ag) Roxane George handed down yesterday in connection with the successful December 21, 2018 motion of no confidence in the National Assembly.

“The (rulings are) not in favour of the Government’s position with regard to the vote on December 21st 2018 however due process continues and the Government will file an appeal in the Court of Appeal. The government continues to believe that the full adjudication of this issue is in the national interest…..