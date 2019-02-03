Guyana News

GRA seeking to have backlogged tax cases cleared

By Staff Writer

The Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) has appealed to the judiciary to clear a backlog of tax cases involving in excess of $14 billion and dating back over two decades, according to Commissioner-General Godfrey Statia.

“We have written to the Chancellor [of the Judiciary] asking them to look at the backlog of tax cases because there are certain cases which are 14, 15 years old that have not been brought up,” Statia told a press conference on Friday.

Statia stated that the authority is working to get those tax cases underway, while noting that among them is a challenge by the Guyana Telephone and Telegraph Company (GTT), which has been ongoing since 1993…..

